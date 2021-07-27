Red Lake Police Officer Shot and Killed While on Duty

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Red Lake Tribal Council announced that a Red Lake Nation police officer was shot and killed while on duty.

The officer was identified as Ryan Bialke, via the Star Tribune. He was a native of Buffalo, Minnesota, and he joined the Red Lake Force in 2014.

The Minneapolis FBI posted the following on Twitter:

“#FBI agents from our office are investigating a shooting that occurred early [Tuesday] morning on the Red Lake Reservation. RLDP officers were responding to a call at a residence when a subject fired a weapon killing an officer. Subject is in custody. Investigation is underway.”

Red Lake Nation posted on their Facebook page saying, it is with heavy hearts to announce the death of the officer, while Chairman Seki is directing all Tribal Programs and Businesses to lower flags to half-staff throughout the week.

Reports say the officer was involved in a shooting near Redby Tuesday morning. The FBI continues to work to get more information on the incident.

The Red Lake Tribal Council offers their sincere condolences to the family and friends of the officer.

