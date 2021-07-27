Lakeland PBS

Red Lake Police Officer Shot and Killed While on Duty

Chris BurnsJul. 27 2021

The Red Lake Tribal Council announced that a Red Lake Nation police officer was shot and killed while on duty.

The officer was identified as Ryan Bialke, via the Star Tribune. He was a native of Buffalo, Minnesota, and he joined the Red Lake Force in 2014.

The Minneapolis FBI posted the following on Twitter:

“#FBI agents from our office are investigating a shooting that occurred early [Tuesday] morning on the Red Lake Reservation. RLDP officers were responding to a call at a residence when a subject fired a weapon killing an officer. Subject is in custody. Investigation is underway.”

Red Lake Nation posted on their Facebook page saying, it is with heavy hearts to announce the death of the officer, while Chairman Seki is directing all Tribal Programs and Businesses to lower flags to half-staff throughout the week.

Reports say the officer was involved in a shooting near Redby Tuesday morning. The FBI continues to work to get more information on the incident.

The Red Lake Tribal Council offers their sincere condolences to the family and friends of the officer.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

One Man Dead After a Report of Shots Fired in Cass Lake

Red Lake Man Faces Federal Charges for Sexual Assault

Priest Who Formerly Served in Bemidji, Red Lake Cleared in Sexual Abuse Investigation

UPDATE: Suspect Arrested in Attempted Armed Robbery in Bemidji

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.