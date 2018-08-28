Red Lakes Nation Mourns Death of Former Tribal Chairman

The Red Lake Nation is mourning the passing of Hereditary Chief and former Tribal Chairman George “Billy” King.

Red Lake Tribal Chairman Darrell G. Seki, Sr. has ordered all flags of the Red Lake Nation Government Center, Tribal Programs & Tribal Entities to be flown at half-staff in honor and respect of King.

King, who died Monday night at the age of 82, served as appointed Tribal Chairman after the death of Chairman Gerald “Butch” Brun He held office from 2003 until 2004 until Roger Jourdain won a special election to fill out the final two years of Brun’s term.

King, also served an appointed Red Lake Representative from March 2014, until December 2014 after the death of Donald “Dudie” May Jr.