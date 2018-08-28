Red Lakes Nation Mourns Death of Former Tribal Chairman
The Red Lake Nation is mourning the passing of Hereditary Chief and former Tribal Chairman George “Billy” King.
Red Lake Tribal Chairman Darrell G. Seki, Sr. has ordered all flags of the Red Lake Nation Government Center, Tribal Programs & Tribal Entities to be flown at half-staff in honor and respect of King.
King, who died Monday night at the age of 82, served as appointed Tribal Chairman after the death of Chairman Gerald “Butch” Brun He held office from 2003 until 2004 until Roger Jourdain won a special election to fill out the final two years of Brun’s term.
King, also served an appointed Red Lake Representative from March 2014, until December 2014 after the death of Donald “Dudie” May Jr.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More
If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More
wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More
Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More