Red Lake’s Matthew Sumner Competes at USA Boxing Junior Championships

USA Boxing kicked off their National Junior Olympics and Summer Festival this week in Wichita, Kansas, and local boxer Matthew Sumner began his tournament on Wednesday night.

Sumner is from Little Rock and spars at the Red Lake Nation Boxing Club. He competed in the youth male 203+ division, the heaviest youth division.

In his quarterfinal match against Jaygotti Alonso from Houston, Texas, Sumner won round one 48-47 but fell in round two 50-45, and despite winning the third round 49-46, he fell just short of the victory.