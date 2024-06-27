Jun 27, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Red Lake’s Matthew Sumner Competes at USA Boxing Junior Championships

Matthew Sumner Usa Boxing Junior Olympics Ring

Matthew Sumner at the USA Boxing National Junior Olympics in Wichita, Kansas (Credit: Red Lake Nation Boxing Club)

USA Boxing kicked off their National Junior Olympics and Summer Festival this week in Wichita, Kansas, and local boxer Matthew Sumner began his tournament on Wednesday night.

Sumner is from Little Rock and spars at the Red Lake Nation Boxing Club. He competed in the youth male 203+ division, the heaviest youth division.

In his quarterfinal match against Jaygotti Alonso from Houston, Texas, Sumner won round one 48-47 but fell in round two 50-45, and despite winning the third round 49-46, he fell just short of the victory.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Sports

BSU Football Hires Austin Brown as Newest Wide Receiver Coach

Sports

Park Rapids Rodeo Continues to Grow in 46th Year

Sports

BSU Women’s Tennis Signs 4 Student-Athletes for 2024 Season

Sports

MotoAmerica Superbikes Return to Brainerd International Raceway