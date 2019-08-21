Red Lake Women Sentenced To 46 Months In Prison For Assaulting Boyfriend

A Red Lake woman has been sentenced to 46 months in prison for assaulting her boyfriend.

On Wednesday, United States Attorney Erica H. McDonald announced the sentencing of Mishaun Aryn Neadeau,30, of Red Lake in U.S District Court in St. Paul. Neadeau pleaded guilty for one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury on May 28, 2019.

According to the defendant’s guilty plea and documents filed in court, on November 11, 2018, Neadeau called her boyfriend into their home and shot him twice with a handgun. She shot him once in his arm and once in his back. After law enforcement was notified of the assault, officers with the Red Lake Tribal Police Department found Neadeau walking alone on a road carrying a plastic bag containing a scale and 27 grams of methamphetamine.

Neadeau was arrested and taken to the Red Lake Jail where she wrote two letters, one to the victim and the other to a relative of the victim. In those letters, which were intercepted by staff at the Red Lake Jail, Neadeau asked that the victim sign an affidavit advocating that the Red Lake Tribal Court charges against her be dropped. Neadeau expressed her concern that the “Fed” might take on her case.

Neadeu will serve 46 months in prison and three years of supervised release. This case was the result of an investigations conducted by the Red Lake Tribal Police Department and the FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force.