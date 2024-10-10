Red Lake Woman Sentenced to 15 Months Following Death of a Child in Her Care

A 64-year-old Red Lake woman has been sentenced to 15 months in prison following the death of a child in her care.

Sharon Rosebear was found guilty in April of felony child neglect in the death of seven-year-old Jewel Fineday. Jewel died on Christmas Day of 2022.

Rosebear was sentenced in U.S. District Court on Tuesday. According to Fineday’s obituary, Rosebear was her grandmother.

Evidence established at trial showed Fineday died in 2022 from the combined effects of starvation and infection. The infection may have come from a severe case of lice infestation that was left untreated. Evidence at trial also showed that the victim was the same weight at the time of her death as she weighed nearly three years prior.

Earlier this year, Rosebear’s co-defendant, 42-year-old Julius Fineday, Sr., pleaded guilty to one count of felony neglect causing the death of a child and was sentenced to five years in prison. According to the victim’s obituary, Fineday, Sr. is the girl’s father.