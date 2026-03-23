Mar 23, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Red Lake Woman Dies in 1-Vehicle Crash North of Bemidji

A Red Lake Woman has died in a one-vehicle crash north of Bemidji.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that on Sunday around noon, 35-year-old Floris Ruby Rose Strong was driving west on Great Divide Road NW when the vehicle went across Highway 89 and rolled into some trees.

The incident report says Strong was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the rollover. An alcohol test is listed as pending.

The crash happened about four miles west of Puposky and about 19 miles northwest of Bemidji.

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