Red Lake Warrior Andrew Roy Nails Buzzer Beater at Arizona B-Ball Invite

Video credit: Chris Jourdain

Down at the Native American Basketball Invitational in Arizona, Red Lake Warrior Andrew Roy nailed a half-court buzzer beater in OT to win the game for his club team, the MN Elite, which is comprised of players from both Red Lake and Leech Lake. Roy got the ball with 3.4 seconds left on the clock, and after making quite the shot, he and his team celebrated on the court.

The team moves on to play on Saturday.