Red Lake Voting on Medical Marijuana in Wednesday’s Election

Members of the Red Lake Nation will be voting on full legalization of medical marijuana on Wednesday for the 2020 election. If the vote passes, the Red Lake Band will be the first and only tribe in Minnesota to have to have a medical cannabis program that will be retailing it in flower form.

In addition, band members will also be voting to elect four district representatives from the Ponemah, Redby, Red Lake, and Little Rock districts.

The medical cannabis referendum needs a simple majority to pass. The tribal council candidates must receive 50% of the vote plus one to win elections tomorrow. Otherwise, the top two vote getters will face off in a run-off election.

