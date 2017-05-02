Red Lake Tribal Secretary Don Cook Dies At Age 74

Red Lake Tribal Secretary Donald “Don” Cook, Sr. has died.

Officials from the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians say Cook died Monday evening May 1, 2017, in Fargo, ND from complications from diabetes.

Cook was from the Red Lake District. He was 74.

Red Lake Chairman Darrell G. Seki, Sr. has ordered all reservation flags be flown at half staff in his honor.

Don Cook has served as Tribal Secretary of Red Lake Nation since he was elected to the position in 2010. Prior to that, Cook served as a legal representative, lay advocate and in several other capacities for individuals within the Tribal Court system.

In earlier years Cook was involved with the North American Indigenous Games and has been a long-time a big fan of the Red Lake Warriors Boys and Girls basketball teams.

Cook attended St. Mary’s Mission School at Red Lake for eight years, then graduated from Red Lake High School. He also attended Bemidji State University where he studied Criminal Justice. He also served in the United States Navy.

Funeral arrangements will be forthcoming.