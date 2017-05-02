DONATE

LPTV NEWS
Plemel Elected To Bemidji City Council

Red Lake Tribal Secretary Don Cook Dies At Age 74

May. 2 2017
Leave a Comment

Red Lake Tribal Secretary Donald “Don” Cook, Sr. has died.

Tribal Secretary Donald “Don” Cook, Sr.

Officials from the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians say Cook died Monday evening May 1, 2017, in Fargo, ND from complications from diabetes.

Cook was from the Red Lake District. He was 74.

Red Lake Chairman Darrell G. Seki, Sr. has ordered all reservation flags be flown at half staff in his honor.

Don Cook has served as Tribal Secretary of Red Lake Nation since he was elected to the position in 2010. Prior to that, Cook served as a legal representative, lay advocate and in several other capacities for individuals within the Tribal Court system.

In earlier years Cook was involved with the North American Indigenous Games and has been a long-time a big fan of the Red Lake Warriors Boys and Girls basketball teams.

Cook attended St. Mary’s Mission School at Red Lake for eight years, then graduated from Red Lake High School. He also attended Bemidji State University where he studied Criminal Justice. He also served in the United States Navy.

Funeral arrangements will be forthcoming.

Contact the Author Dennis Weimann
dweimann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Three People Sentenced For Heroin Distribution Conspiracy

Lakeland Currents 1016 – Northern Minnesota Veterans Home

Red Lake Off To State For Fourth Straight Year

Red Lake Girls Basketball Ready For First State Tournament

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Nita Walker said

I have purchased the Pleasant Valley School, which closed just before Deer Lake... Read More

Hyde Algo said

Donald. I read all about it on the USA Today website https://www.usatoday.com/st... Read More

Donald said

Wouldn't it be great if the winner was wearing the original ruby slippers that w... Read More

Donald said

Invasive species! That is crazy! General Mills needs to stop spreading their see... Read More

0

Plemel Elected To Bemidji City Council

Voters in Bemidji’s Ward 4 have selected Patrick Plemel to serve on the city council. Plemel topped former Bemidji Mayor Richard Lehmann in
Posted on May. 2 2017

Recently Added

Plemel Elected To Bemidji City Council

Posted on May. 2 2017

Hill City Woman Dies In Aitkin County Rollover Crash

Posted on May. 2 2017

Woman Injured During Drive-By Shooting In Bemidji

Posted on May. 2 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.