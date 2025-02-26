Red Lake Tribal Officials Visit DC to Discuss Federal Funding Freeze, Proposed Cuts

Red Lake tribal officials were in the nation’s Capitol on Tuesday discussing several important topics, including the Trump administration’s funding freeze on tribal infrastructure projects, as well as the administration’s proposed funding cuts to tribal programs.

Red Lake Tribal Chairman Darrell Seki Sr. and Tribal Secretary Sam Strong met with Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith that morning to discuss those matters. Tribal Chairman Seki then testified before the House Interior Appropriations Subcommittee that afternoon on the 2026 budgets for the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Bureau of Indian Education, and EPA tribal programs.

Seki also spoke to the lawmakers about how they can also support Red Lake’s efforts in their battle against drugs on the reservation.

Red Lake is in the midst of an opiate crisis spurred by non-Indian drug dealers, significant shortfalls in BIA funding, and the fact that we cannot arrest and detain non-Indians,” said Seki during the meeting. “The 1978 Oliphant law has to be overturned, and then the tribes will be able to prosecute and detain non-Indians who are killing our people due to these dangerous drugs that [they’re] selling in our reservation. The drug dealers know this and they keep coming back at Red Lake’s expense.”

Red Lake tribal officials plan to meet Wednesday with Minnesota Rep. Betty McCollum, House Interior Appropriations Subcommittee member, on the fiscal year 2026 Interior Appropriations funding needs for Red Lake and all tribes. Also testifying before the subcommittee on Tuesday were Leech Lake Secretary-Treasurer Leonard Fineday and Mille Lacs Chief Executive Virgil Wind.