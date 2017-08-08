DONATE

Red Lake Tribal Council Outlines Protocols For Banishment

Mal Meyer
Aug. 8 2017
The Red Lake Tribal Council has outlined the protocols of banishment for tribal members facing drug offenses. Under the terms, the individuals would not be allowed on the reservation or at any of the casinos.

During a monthly meeting, the council determined which crimes could be considered under the ordinance, how long it would last and how individuals could reclaim membership. Michael Meuers, a representative for the tribe, said that this would mostly affect dealers caught with heroin, opiods and meth.

Meuers said that banishment would last one to five years. After one year of banishment, the person would be able to seek rehabilitation.

If the person is banished, they would technically not lose membership but would lose some of the benefits from the tribe. They would still be able to claim themselves as a Native American and could seek help at agencies such as Indian Health Services, but wouldn’t be able to do so on tribal land.

The council also agreed to a resolution from Red Lake Chemical Health to start using Narcan to treat overdoses.

Most recently, the tribe has held multiple events to take a stand against drug and alcohol abuse, while raising awareness of the epidemic on the reservation. In July, hundreds marched during the “Natives Against Heroin” event. Last week, a group of runners took off for a four day run for health and sobriety.

This is a developing news story. Lakeland News will update this report as we receive more information.

