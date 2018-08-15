Red Lake Tribal Council Looks To Future During Inauguration Ceremony

After what some would call a long election cycle, Red Lake Nation has officially sworn in their latest tribal council.

Red Lake Chairman Darrell G. Seki, Sr. tells Lakeland News this was by far the toughest election he has ever been through, but now, he’s looking forward towards the future.

“I’m glad it’s over; now it’s time to heal the nation, my family. My family is priority also,” says Seki, Sr.

Chairman Seki, Sr. was re-elected to another term as tribal chairman. He got emotional during his speech as he thanked his family and supporters. Also re-elected was tribal treasurer Annette Johnson who says she is relieved the election is over. Samuel R. Strong is a new face to the board. Strong will serve as tribal secretary and hopes to bring the voice of the youth to the table.

“It’s exciting to look at change, you know? Look at making a difference. I think that’s the most exciting part about politics is we have a chance to really shape our communities,” says Strong.

Looking at the next four years, the team hopes to continue some of the initiatives that were already started.

Johnson says, “My goal, I guess, is to hope to continue what we started as well as to make more progress in areas such as our drug and alcohol epidemic.”

“Continue the solar initiative we’re doing and solar paneling, because at the end run in about five or six years, it’s going to benefit the tribe,” says Seki, Sr.

There are also a few new policies the board hopes to enact one day, such as finding better ways to communicate and starting new programs for the youth and elders.

Strong says, “Making sure that we keep our way of life alive. That we look towards the future. I talked about enrollment and that being a major issue I’d like to address during my four years.”

“We have to keep in mind that as indigenous people or Anishinaabe people we have the future generations to look out for, namely our youth, as well as – we can’t forget our elders. They actually have instilled in us who we are today,” says Johnson.

To help with communication, Chairman Seki, Sr. plans to start a new Facebook page for himself as chairman to clear up misconceptions.

Other positions that were sworn in today include Red lake, Ponemah, Redby and Little Rock representatives.