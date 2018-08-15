Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Red Lake Tribal Council Looks To Future During Inauguration Ceremony

Shirelle Moore
Aug. 14 2018
Leave a Comment

After what some would call a long election cycle, Red Lake Nation has officially sworn in their latest tribal council.

Red Lake Chairman Darrell G. Seki, Sr. tells Lakeland News this was by far the toughest election he has ever been through, but now, he’s looking forward towards the future.

“I’m glad it’s over; now it’s time to heal the nation, my family. My family is priority also,” says Seki, Sr.

Chairman Seki, Sr. was re-elected to another term as tribal chairman. He got emotional during his speech as he thanked his family and supporters. Also re-elected was tribal treasurer Annette Johnson who says she is relieved the election is over. Samuel R. Strong is a new face to the board. Strong will serve as tribal secretary and hopes to bring the voice of the youth to the table.

“It’s exciting to look at change, you know? Look at making a difference. I think that’s the most exciting part about politics is we have a chance to really shape our communities,” says Strong.

Looking at the next four years, the team hopes to continue some of the initiatives that were already started.

Johnson says, “My goal, I guess, is to hope to continue what we started as well as to make more progress in areas such as our drug and alcohol epidemic.”

“Continue the solar initiative we’re doing and solar paneling, because at the end run in about five or six years, it’s going to benefit the tribe,” says Seki, Sr.

There are also a few new policies the board hopes to enact one day, such as finding better ways to communicate and starting new programs for the youth and elders.

Strong says, “Making sure that we keep our way of life alive. That we look towards the future. I talked about enrollment and that being a major issue I’d like to address during my four years.”

“We have to keep in mind that as indigenous people or Anishinaabe people we have the future generations to look out for, namely our youth, as well as – we can’t forget our elders. They actually have instilled in us who we are today,” says Johnson.

To help with communication, Chairman Seki, Sr. plans to start a new Facebook page for himself as chairman to clear up misconceptions.

Other positions that were sworn in today include Red lake, Ponemah, Redby and Little Rock representatives.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Ojibwe Tribes File Lawsuits Against Public Utilities Commission

Air Quality Alert Issued For Northwestern Minnesota

This Year’s Anishinaabe Sobriety Run May See Biggest Participation Yet

Red Lake Police Perform Two Major Drug Busts

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji Boys Soccer Has Sights Set High

Last year, the Bemidji boys soccer team lost in overtime in the state quarterfinals. Two years ago, they fell in the same round in penalty kicks.
Posted on Aug. 14 2018

Latest Stories

Bemidji Boys Soccer Has Sights Set High

Posted on Aug. 14 2018

Increased Traffic Expected In Brainerd This Weekend

Posted on Aug. 14 2018

Wadena Sheriff's Office Looking For ATV Driver Involved In Hit & Run

Posted on Aug. 14 2018

Woman Throws Meth Out Car Window While Being Followed by Police

Posted on Aug. 14 2018

Gene Dillon Elementary School Officially Completed

Posted on Aug. 14 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.