Red Lake Tribal Council Holds Closed Door Meeting For Banishment Terms

Red Lake Tribal Council members are keeping tight lipped about the terms for the possible banishment of tribal members over drug offenses.

During a closed door meeting on Tuesday, only leaders from other agencies that could be involved in the process were allowed entrance to the council discussion.

Representatives from the Red Lake Tribal Police, Family and Children Services, Tribal Courts, Red Lake Comprehensive Health Services, and Oshkiimaajitahdah attended the meeting.

The discussion comes after the council declared a state of emergency over the drug epidemic last month. Within the declaration, the council said many had personally seen the far reaching negative consequences suffered by many tribal members who have become addicted to illegal drugs and powerful opiate prescription drugs.

Reporters were not let into the meeting and representatives say they were advised by legal services not to talk about the discussion. Lakeland News obtained part of the document, which included sections on summoning notices, the scope of crimes under the resolution and length of banishment.

A representative from the tribe’s Legal Services Department declined to comment on the meeting details. He did say that banishment from the tribe would not be permanent with ways to regain membership.

Chairman Darrell Seki Sr. says that there will be a vote on the resolution during next week’s council meeting. If approved, Chairman Seki says the terms of banishment would go into effect immediately.

The chairman did not respond to questions whether or not tribal members would be able to publicly comment on the issue at any time.