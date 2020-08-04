Lakeland PBS

Red Lake Tribal Council Creates COVID-19 Emergency Relief Program

Destiny Wiggins — Aug. 4 2020

The Red Lake Tribal Council has created a COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Relief Program that will provide a payment of $1,000 to each Red Lake enrolled adult over the age of 18.

Those who wish to apply need to certify that they have suffered economic impacts through an increased amount of spending, and/or decreased income as result to COVID-19. In addition, applicants will need to certify that they are in need of financial assistance and that assistant is necessary due to the pandemic.

The fund’s applicants receive will be used for emergency needs such as rent, food, distance learning, healthcare and more.

The plan is to have payments available three weeks after receiving an application.

An application will be available on the Red Lake Facebook page and website on Wednesday, August 5th.

 

 

 

