DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Red Lake Tribal Council Appoints New Tribal Secretary

Haydee Clotter
Jul. 12 2017
Leave a Comment

The Red Lake Tribal Council has filled the vacancy of the tribal Secretary’s office after the passing of Secretary Donald “Don” Cook, Sr. on May 1, at the age of 74.

During the July 11 regular meeting the Council advised the Seven Hereditary Chiefs (who serve as an advisory capacity to the council on cultural and other matters) to appoint Hereditary Chief Darwin Sumner to serve out the remaining year left on Secretary’s Cook’s term. Following the recommendation, Sumner was sworn in by Chief James Loud.

Chief Darwin Sumner (right) sworn in as Red Lake Tribal Secretary by Chief James Loud. Photo by Michael Meuers.

Before deciding to fill Cook’s vacant position, the Council received input from the tribal membership by holding community meetings in each district.

Sumner is an avid fisherman and shares his skills with Red Lake and other youth. He’s acted as the Red Lake Youth Fishing League Coordinator and Red Lake High School Bass Fishing Coach.

 

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Tribal Council Addresses Red Lake Nation

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Brent Balmer said

It's unfortunate that the video player was malfunctioning during the live newsca... Read More

Teresa Catlin said

You have been my physician and friend since I was a young lady. Thank you doesn'... Read More

Victor Swedberg said

Enjoy your retirement Ed... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

We are sorry for your loss. The primary reason news organizations like us note w... Read More

Latest Story

Division Street Construction Project Set To Begin In Bemidji

Phase 2 of the Division Street Utility Extension project by the City of Bemidji and ISD #31, Karvakko and Reierson Construction Inc. will begin
Posted on Jul. 12 2017

Latest Stories

Division Street Construction Project Set To Begin In Bemidji

Posted on Jul. 12 2017

Details Emerge From Beltrami County Drug Bust

Posted on Jul. 12 2017

Weather Relocates Mississippi Music At The Bemidji Waterfront Concert

Posted on Jul. 12 2017

Escaped Inmate From Minnesota Prison Caught 25 Years Later

Posted on Jul. 12 2017

Man Slaps Woman And Jailed After Robbery

Posted on Jul. 12 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.