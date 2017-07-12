Red Lake Tribal Council Appoints New Tribal Secretary

The Red Lake Tribal Council has filled the vacancy of the tribal Secretary’s office after the passing of Secretary Donald “Don” Cook, Sr. on May 1, at the age of 74.

During the July 11 regular meeting the Council advised the Seven Hereditary Chiefs (who serve as an advisory capacity to the council on cultural and other matters) to appoint Hereditary Chief Darwin Sumner to serve out the remaining year left on Secretary’s Cook’s term. Following the recommendation, Sumner was sworn in by Chief James Loud.

Before deciding to fill Cook’s vacant position, the Council received input from the tribal membership by holding community meetings in each district.

Sumner is an avid fisherman and shares his skills with Red Lake and other youth. He’s acted as the Red Lake Youth Fishing League Coordinator and Red Lake High School Bass Fishing Coach.