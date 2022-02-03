Lakeland PBS

Red Lake Tribal Chairman Darrell Seki, Sr. to Run for Re-election

Lakeland News — Feb. 2 2022

Darrell Seki, Sr.

Red Lake Tribal Chairman Darrell Seki, Sr. announced today he will seek re-election later this year.

Seki was first elected as Chairman in 2014 and has served two terms as the leader of the Red Lake Nation. Previously, Seki served three terms as Red Lake Tribal Treasurer and eight years as Executive Director under the Whitefeather Administration.

In a press release announcing his plans to seek re-election, Seki said one of his primary goals is energy independence. He says he has set the foundation in place for Red Lake to be a major producer of renewable energy so that Red Lake will not only be energy independent abut also a major seller of renewable energy into the electricity grid.

Election Day is set for Wednesday, May 18.

