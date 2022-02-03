Red Lake Tribal Chairman Darrell Seki, Sr. to Run for Re-election

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Red Lake Tribal Chairman Darrell Seki, Sr. announced today he will seek re-election later this year.

Seki was first elected as Chairman in 2014 and has served two terms as the leader of the Red Lake Nation. Previously, Seki served three terms as Red Lake Tribal Treasurer and eight years as Executive Director under the Whitefeather Administration.

In a press release announcing his plans to seek re-election, Seki said one of his primary goals is energy independence. He says he has set the foundation in place for Red Lake to be a major producer of renewable energy so that Red Lake will not only be energy independent abut also a major seller of renewable energy into the electricity grid.

Election Day is set for Wednesday, May 18.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today