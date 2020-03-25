Lakeland PBS

Red Lake Tribal Chairman Darrell Seki, Sr. Gives Address on COVID-19 Pandemic

Nathan Green — Mar. 25 2020

Red Lake Tribal Chairman Darrell Seki, Sr. released a video message to the Red Lake Nation on Tuesday concerning the COVID-19 pandemic. He said band members must look out for and care for their elderly, and he advised band members to keep checking the Red Lake Nation website and Facebook page for daily updates.

As of Tuesday, there have been no confirmed cases on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

On Monday, the Red Lake Tribal Council voted to institute a 10 PM to 6 AM curfew on the reservation. The penalty for violating is a citation issued by the Red Lake Police Department.

You can see Chairman Seki’s full address by watching the video below:

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

Related Posts

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Minnesota at 262 as of Tuesday

Sanford Health Introduces New In-House COVID-19 Testing

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Offering Coronavirus Phone Screening

Most Beltrami County Facilities To Close

Latest Stories

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Minnesota at 262 as of Tuesday

Posted on Mar. 25 2020

Sanford Health Introduces New In-House COVID-19 Testing

Posted on Mar. 25 2020

Red Cross Faces Limited Blood Supply Due To Blood Drive Cancellations

Posted on Mar. 25 2020

Little Falls Baseball Still Preparing For Season

Posted on Mar. 24 2020

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Offering Coronavirus Phone Screening

Posted on Mar. 24 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.