Red Lake Tribal Chairman Darrell Seki, Sr. Gives Address on COVID-19 Pandemic

Red Lake Tribal Chairman Darrell Seki, Sr. released a video message to the Red Lake Nation on Tuesday concerning the COVID-19 pandemic. He said band members must look out for and care for their elderly, and he advised band members to keep checking the Red Lake Nation website and Facebook page for daily updates.

As of Tuesday, there have been no confirmed cases on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

On Monday, the Red Lake Tribal Council voted to institute a 10 PM to 6 AM curfew on the reservation. The penalty for violating is a citation issued by the Red Lake Police Department.

You can see Chairman Seki’s full address by watching the video below:

