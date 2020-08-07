Red Lake Trading Post Celebrates One Year in New Location

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Red Lake Trading Post is celebrating its one year anniversary in its current location. They also have some new additions compared to last year.

The Red Lake Trading Post has been an important part of the community since the 1980s, but last year they moved to a new and larger facility and expanded their operations. They are now celebrating their one-year anniversary.

The new location has inspired pride in the staff that works there. In the last year, they have expanded to include hardware and tackle as well as incorporating a new Subway location.

The trading post has become even more important to the community in the last few months, as the borders to the Red Lake Reservation have been monitored since April due to COVID-19. They have had to change protocols within the store to increase sanitation and safety for customers, including temperature monitoring machines as well as masks and hand sanitizer available at every entrance.

They are also celebrating their anniversary with door prizes, including gift cards, and special sales throughout the week.

