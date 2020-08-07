Lakeland PBS

Red Lake Trading Post Celebrates One Year in New Location

Betsy Melin — Aug. 6 2020

The Red Lake Trading Post is celebrating its one year anniversary in its current location. They also have some new additions compared to last year.

The Red Lake Trading Post has been an important part of the community since the 1980s, but last year they moved to a new and larger facility and expanded their operations. They are now celebrating their one-year anniversary.

The new location has inspired pride in the staff that works there. In the last year, they have expanded to include hardware and tackle as well as incorporating a new Subway location.

The trading post has become even more important to the community in the last few months, as the borders to the Red Lake Reservation have been monitored since April due to COVID-19. They have had to change protocols within the store to increase sanitation and safety for customers, including temperature monitoring machines as well as masks and hand sanitizer available at every entrance.

They are also celebrating their anniversary with door prizes, including gift cards, and special sales throughout the week.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Brainerd Public Schools Proposes Hybrid Learning Model For Fall

Itasca County Discusses How Schools Will Operate in the Fall

Hubbard County Business Assistance Program Offering COVID-19 Aid

MN Reports 867 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 New Deaths on Thursday

Latest Stories

Brainerd Public Schools Proposes Hybrid Learning Model For Fall

Posted on Aug. 6 2020

Itasca County Discusses How Schools Will Operate in the Fall

Posted on Aug. 6 2020

Hubbard County Business Assistance Program Offering COVID-19 Aid

Posted on Aug. 6 2020

Artificial Turf on Noble Hall Field Complete at Just the Right Time

Posted on Aug. 6 2020

Fishing Tips: Finesse Fishing For Bass

Posted on Aug. 6 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.