Red Lake to Vote on Legalizing Medical Marijuana in May

Red Lake tribal members will soon be voting on the legalization of medical marijuana on the Red Lake Reservation.

The Red Lake Tribal Council passed a resolution earlier this month to vote on whether medical marijuana should be available as an option for Red Lake tribal members. The referendum vote to authorize the production, regulation, and distribution of medical marijuana on the Red Lake Reservation will be voted on by Red Lake band members on the May 20th ballot.

According to a Facebook post on the Red Lake Nation For Full Legalization page, if the referendum vote passes, Red Lake Nation will be the only tribal nation to have a medical cannabis program in Minnesota that will be retailing medical cannabis in flower form.

