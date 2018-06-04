Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Red Lake Schools Plan Renovations Thanks To Bonding Bill

Shirelle Moore
Jun. 4 2018
Leave a Comment

New renovations will be coming to the Red Lake Elementary School and Early Childhood Center, thanks to the 2018 Omnibus Bonding Bill that was approved by Governor Mark Dayton on Wednesday May 30th . The $14 million bonding bill will allow the District to make renovations of existing spaces and add classrooms to the Red lake Elementary/ Early Childhood complex.

The renovations will include the addition of more classrooms designed specifically for education, rather than storage rooms and closets that have been repurposed as classrooms. Student counts have been consistently increasing by 3-4% each year, so the district says the space is much needed. There will also be renovations done to music and art classrooms, computer labs and student support areas.

The project also includes connection of Red Lake Elementary school and Red Lake Early Childhood Center. The connection of the buildings will allow the school to better utilize staff between the buildings, which will increase efficiency and add to their ability to differentiate for students. There will also be an update to the existing mechanical systems to also improve efficiency.

The project will also provide for a larger and more efficient space for food service, which would allow the school to decrease the time it takes to move 793 students through breakfast and lunch.

Last, the project will provide students with a safer learning environment by creating one central entrance for students and the public to use during the school day, as well as create separate family drop off and bus loading areas.

The district will work with architects on the predesign and the design phase of the project over the next several months. The estimated construction timeline is June 2019 through August 2021.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Political Parties To Meet To Endorse For Minnesota Governor

The Highs & Lows Of The 2018 Legislative Session

Dayton Enacts Capital Investment Bill, BSU And Veterans Home Projects Move Forward

Outcome of 2018 Legislative Session Still in Limbo

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Lisa Jordan said

Thank you so much for highlighting the amazing VanGogh fiber art exhibit. We're... Read More

Todd said

I have the answer pump air underneath of the bog make it somewhat buoyant... Read More

LK Rock said

Thank you for informing the public about this. It has been on my mind for a lon... Read More

David Eischens said

I was issued a citation today for fishing with out a State permit, but as a enro... Read More

Latest Story

North Long Lake Association To Hold Boat Safety Training Class

The North Long Lake Association is teaming up with the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office to hold a free boat safety training class to local
Posted on Jun. 4 2018

Latest Stories

North Long Lake Association To Hold Boat Safety Training Class

Posted on Jun. 4 2018

Sebeka Softball Heading To State With Win Over Pine River-Backus

Posted on Jun. 2 2018

Brainerd Softball Ends Season With Loss To Buffalo

Posted on Jun. 2 2018

Names Of People Involved In Brainerd Head-On Crash Released

Posted on Jun. 2 2018

Salmonella Cases Linked To Chicken Distributed By Ruby's Pantry

Posted on Jun. 1 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.