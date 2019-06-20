Red Lake School District Breaks Ground On New Elementary School Expansion

The Red Lake School District is expanding, and today, school leaders, government officials and students gathered together to break ground on a new addition to the Red Lake Elementary School.

The current facility was at full capacity so the expansion was needed. The $14 million dollar project will add 5 to 6 new classrooms, additional multi-purpose rooms, and additional office space for staff. The project will also provide a new and safer route for school buses. Officials with the school district say they hope the building inspires more positive progress.

Chris Jourdain, the Red Lake School Board Vice Chairman, says, “We have a very good environment at the school and I hope that this just adds to it, you know? Our kids here are very motivated to learn. You see them challenging each other to see who reads the most books and that desire to learn is here at this age so we get, plant them good seeds so that they can carry it on as they progress on up. We’re starting to see a trend of more of our kids graduating but also more of our kids going on to post education, and we’re really excited about that.”

The expansion project is expected to be complete by September of 2021.