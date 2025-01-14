Jan 14, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Red Lake Receiving $25 Million Infrastructure Grant for Road Safety

A $25 million grant will help the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians improve road safety.

The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith of Minnesota announced the infrastructure grant yesterday.

Specifically, the funding will go toward reconstructing approximately 1.2 miles of Minnesota State Highway 1, rehabilitating 4 miles of existing pavement on Walking Shield Road, and extending Walking Shield Road 5.6 miles to the east. Approximately 11 miles of shared used paths will also be constructed.

