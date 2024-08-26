Red Lake Puts Flags at Half-Staff After Passing of Hereditary Chief James Loud

Flags are flying at half-staff at Tribal buildings in Red Lake today after the death of Hereditary Chief James Loud.

Tribal Chairman Darrell Seki, Sr. ordered the flags at half-staff after Loud’s passing.

Loud was one of the Seven Hereditary Chiefs from for the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians. The seven, who are descendants of those who negotiated the 1889 Land Agreement, serve for life in an advisory capacity to the Tribal Council.

Under the Dawes Act of 1889, the Red Lake Band successfully resisted the federal government’s attempt to gain approval for allotment of land to individual households. In resisting the Dawes Act, the Red Lake Reservation remains “untouched Indian land,” as it has never left Tribal control.