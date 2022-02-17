Red Lake Primary Candidates Named
Red Lake offices filed primary candidates on February 16 for the upcoming election. The Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians listed multiple primary candidates for each position.
Position up for election include tribal chairman, tribal secretary, tribal treasurer, and other district positions.
The last day for candidates withdrawal from the race is March 2.
The election will take place on May 18. A candidate must win 50% or more of the votes. If not, the top two candidates will enter a run-off with a subsequent election in August.
