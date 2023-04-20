Red Lake Police Warn Public of Suspicious Vehicle Attempting to Contact Children

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Red Lake Police Department is warning the public about a suspicious vehicle and its occupants that were recently seen on the reservation apparently trying to contact children.

According to a public service announcement posted on Facebook, on Monday, April 17th at about 12 a.m., a Red Lake community member told police they had seen a truck driving around the area and that those inside it were attempting to contact children through a loudspeaker in or on the vehicle.

Later, officers made contact with the vehicle after a security officer in the Ponemah area reported it to police. The truck’s occupants, a man and a woman, claimed to law enforcement that they were out sightseeing in the area. Officers then served them summary exclusion orders and escorted them off of the Red Lake Reservation, telling the man and woman they were not allowed back on it.

The vehicle is described as a white GMC pickup with Minnesota plates YBV6848. Anyone that sees the truck within the boundaries of the Red Lake Reservation is asked to contact Red Lake Law Enforcement at (218) 679-3313.

Police are also advising the public to keep a close watch on their children and to make sure they know where they are at all times.

