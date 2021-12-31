Red Lake Police Seize Fentanyl, Meth Following Search Warrant

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Red Lake Police Department’s narcotics unit seized over a half-pound of fentanyl and nearly two ounces of meth on Wednesday.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, officers from the department executed a search warrant in Red Lake’s West End area. Two adult women, ages 26 and 54, were arrested and charged with narcotics possession and sales of a controlled substance. Two others were arrested on tribal warrants.

The department says fentanyl has been linked to numerous overdoses on the reservation, including fatalities. They say if anyone has information on narcotics sales on the reservation, they should call the anonymous tip line at 218-679-1922.

