Lakeland PBS

Red Lake Police Seize Fentanyl, Meth Following Search Warrant

Lakeland News — Dec. 30 2021

The Red Lake Police Department’s narcotics unit seized over a half-pound of fentanyl and nearly two ounces of meth on Wednesday.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, officers from the department executed a search warrant in Red Lake’s West End area. Two adult women, ages 26 and 54, were arrested and charged with narcotics possession and sales of a controlled substance. Two others were arrested on tribal warrants.

The department says fentanyl has been linked to numerous overdoses on the reservation, including fatalities. They say if anyone has information on narcotics sales on the reservation, they should call the anonymous tip line at 218-679-1922.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

One Person Arrested in Cass Lake After Fentanyl Seized from Home

Kim Potter on Daunte Wright Death: “I’m Sorry It Happened”

2 Juveniles Arrested for Threats of School Violence in Brainerd

Staples Man Arrested Following High-Speed Chase in Wadena County

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.