Red Lake Police Seize Drugs And Cash, Homeowner Charged

Three individuals were transported to Red Lake Detention after police located 46 grams of individually packaged heroin, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia and more than $1,000.00 in cash on Aug. 22.

The Red Lake Department of Public Safety was conducting a routine patrol and discovered three individuals illegally occupying a residence near Redby, according to the Red Lake Police Department’s Facebook page.

The owner identified as Daniel Lee Cook, 34, and two other occupants were were arrested for trespassing.

Cook was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Police also found weighing scales, personal property and seized vehicles at the residence.