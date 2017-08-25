Red Lake Police Seize Drugs And Cash, Homeowner Charged
Three individuals were transported to Red Lake Detention after police located 46 grams of individually packaged heroin, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia and more than $1,000.00 in cash on Aug. 22.
The Red Lake Department of Public Safety was conducting a routine patrol and discovered three individuals illegally occupying a residence near Redby, according to the Red Lake Police Department’s Facebook page.
The owner identified as Daniel Lee Cook, 34, and two other occupants were were arrested for trespassing.
Cook was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Police also found weighing scales, personal property and seized vehicles at the residence.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Needs more information. Where is he being held? Is he out on bail? Why the exte... Read More
Once again you guys did an awesome job of showing up for the event and incredibl... Read More
Love over hate any day United we stand together against the hate that continues... Read More
Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More