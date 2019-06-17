Lakeland PBS
Red Lake Police Searching For Kids Who Broke Into Red Lake Schools, Causing Thousands In Damages

Jun. 17 2019

The Red Lake Police Department is searching for a group of kids who were caught on camera breaking into Red Lake schools and bus garages and causing thousands of dollars worth of damage. The department posted the message, along with multiple pictures of the incident on Facebook Saturday.

Red Lake Police are asking the public to take a look at the photos to see if they know who any of the kids are. They add that parents will be held responsible for the property damage and will be required to pay restitution.

The department says they have identified most of the kids in the pictures and that they are all 11 years old or younger.

If you have any information that can help with the investigation, you’re asked to call the Red Lake Police Department and speak to an officer on duty or an investigator. You can view the original post here.

                   

Shirelle Moore

Contact the Author

Shirelle Moore — smoore@lptv.org

