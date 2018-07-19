Red Lake Police Perform 2 Major Drug Busts

The Red Lake Police Department has reported they’ve made two major drug arrests over the past week.

The most recent arrest happened yesterday. Officers from the Red Lake Department of Public Safety Emergency Response Team and the Red Lake Drug Task Force executed a body only arrest warrant for Angela Renee Beaulieu, 42, at a residence located back of town Red Lake.

While executing the warrant, officers discovered several items in plain view consistent with drug sales and use including paraphernalia. They then executed an additional search warrant for illegal drugs and the items associated with drug sales.

Officers arrested one female in the residence, identified as Beaulieu, and seized close to 3 grams of heroin, methamphetamine and cash in addition to confiscating a personal vehicle.

Beaulieu will face charges of illegal drug sales and possession of a controlled substance in Tribal Courts and will also be extradited to Beltrami County for an outstanding felony warrant.

The second arrest happened last Thursday On July 12. .Red Lake officers were travelling through the West Barton’s area when they observed some suspicious activity with individuals trying to enter a home through the windows. When officers began to investigate, they questioned an individual identified as Jeffery Reiner Cook, 26, at the location. During the investigation, officers located several illegal drugs in Cooks possession, in addition to drugs in a vehicle he entered and eventually arrested Cook for illegal possession of a controlled substance, assault on a police officer and obstructing legal process and he was taken to the Red Lake Detention Center. Cook also had an outstanding felony warrant with Beltrami County and will be extradited after facing tribal charges. The vehicle containing the illegal drugs was also confiscated.

Officers located heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana during the incident and later learned through testing that the heroin seized was also mixed with fentanyl, which is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent and extremely deadly. During the arrest, officers located over 13 grams of heroin/fentanyl and close to 3 grams of meth.

Despite the fact that opiate overdoses have decreased, addicted community members and their family members are reminded to watch for the signs and symptoms of overdose and the immediate life threatening effects and with the confirmation of fentanyl, law enforcement is hoping that individuals using opiates will take note about the warnings.

Community members are still urged to work with law enforcement and report any drug related activity.