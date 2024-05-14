Red Lake Police Arrest 2 People Suspected of Selling Narcotics

Red Lake police officers arrested two people on Saturday who are suspected of selling narcotics.

According to the Red Lake Police Department, officers executed a search warrant in the Circle Pines area of Red Lake Nation’s Little Rock district and seized both methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Shawn May and Lucinda Ryan were arrested for various charges, including possession with intent to sell. Two other females were also arrested for other charges.

Anyone with any information on possible narcotics use or sales is asked to contact the Red Lake Narcotics Tip Line at 218-679-1922.