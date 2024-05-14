May 14, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Red Lake Police Arrest 2 People Suspected of Selling Narcotics

Red Lake Drug Bust Circle Pines

Methamphetamine, fentanyl, and other items seized in drug bust on Saturday in the Circle Pines are of Red Lake Nation’s Little Rock district. (Credit: Red Lake Police Department)

Red Lake police officers arrested two people on Saturday who are suspected of selling narcotics.

According to the Red Lake Police Department, officers executed a search warrant in the Circle Pines area of Red Lake Nation’s Little Rock district and seized both methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Shawn May and Lucinda Ryan were arrested for various charges, including possession with intent to sell. Two other females were also arrested for other charges.

Anyone with any information on possible narcotics use or sales is asked to contact the Red Lake Narcotics Tip Line at 218-679-1922.

