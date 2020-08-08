Lakeland PBS

Red Lake Offering Second Round of Free COVID-19 Testing

Lakeland News — Aug. 8 2020

The Red Lake Nation COVID-19 Emergency Response Team is offering a second round of free testing for those 18 or older in a series of outdoor drive-thru testing events. They plan on using minimally invasive throat or nasal swabs.

Those that pre-register will receive a voucher to the Red Lake Trading Post or Ponemah Market once they complete their test, but registration will also be offered on site.

Dates and locations of testing sites:

  • August 13th – Little Rock, at The Round House
  • August 20th – Redby, at Oshkiimaajitahdah
  • August 27th – Ponemah, at the Ponemah Clinic
  • September 3rd – Red Lake, behind the Humanities Center

The events will be from 10 AM to 3 PM rain or shine. You can call 218-679-0117 or 218-679-0158 to pre-register at least 24 hours prior to each event.

