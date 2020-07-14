Lakeland PBS

Red Lake Offering Free COVID-19 Testing Events

Betsy Melin — Jul. 14 2020

The Red Lake Nation COVID-19 Emergency Response Team is offering free testing for those 18 or older in a series of outdoor drive-thru testing events.

The events will be from 10am-3pm on four different dates.

  • July 16th – Little Rock, The Round House
  • July 21st – Redby, Oshkiimaajitahdah
  • July 23rd – Ponemah, Boys and Girls Club
  • July 29th – Red Lake, Pow Wow grounds

They plan on using minimally invasive throat or nasal swabs. Registration will be offered on-site. Those that pre-register will receive a $15 voucher to the Red Lake Trading Post or Ponemah Market once they complete their test.

Pre-Registration is offered by calling 218-679-0117 or 218-679-0158 anytime 24 hours before the event date.

