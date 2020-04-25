Red Lake Nation Voting Procedures Change Due To COVID-19
Members of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians will be voting to elect four district representatives for a four-year term in May, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, voting will look a lot different for tribal members.
New voting procedures will include absentee voting and a curbside voting option for everyone. In addition, if you choose to vote in person, only three voters will be allowed to cast their votes at once. These new efforts are in place due to concern for the community and their safety.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.