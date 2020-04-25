Lakeland PBS

Red Lake Nation Voting Procedures Change Due To COVID-19

Destiny Wiggins — Apr. 24 2020

Members of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians will be voting to elect four district representatives for a four-year term in May, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, voting will look a lot different for tribal members.

New voting procedures will include absentee voting and a curbside voting option for everyone. In addition, if you choose to vote in person, only three voters will be allowed to cast their votes at once. These new efforts are in place due to concern for the community and their safety.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Moondance Jammin Country Fest, Great American Think-Off Postponed to 2021

Local Hospitals Adapting to COVID-19 by Providing Virtual Visits

Additional SNAP Benefits Available For Families

Minnesota Resorts Taking Extra Precautions for Summer Season

Latest Stories

Moondance Jammin Country Fest, Great American Think-Off Postponed to 2021

Posted on Apr. 24 2020

Local Hospitals Adapting to COVID-19 by Providing Virtual Visits

Posted on Apr. 24 2020

Additional SNAP Benefits Available For Families

Posted on Apr. 24 2020

Minnesota Resorts Taking Extra Precautions for Summer Season

Posted on Apr. 24 2020

Crow Wing SWCD Using Curbside Pickup, Drive-Thru For Annual Tree Sale

Posted on Apr. 24 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.