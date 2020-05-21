Red Lake Nation Votes To Pass Medical Marijuana

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Members of the Red Lake Nation approved legalization of medical cannabis within the nation’s boundaries yesterday which was approved 80% to 20%. Candidates in the Red Lake, Little Rock and Ponemah districts also won re-election with more than 50% of the vote. However, candidates from the Redby district will go to a run-off election in late July.

A run-off election is held when none of the seven candidates reach the 50% threshold and are between the candidates who have the top two votes.

For the Redby District, none of the seven candidates reached the 50% threshold therefore a run-off election will be between incumbant Allen D. Pemberton with 41.22% of the vote and Herman D. Donnell with 19.32%.

The Red Lake District Representative, is incumbent Robert “Bob” Smith who received 55.21% but coming in second was David F. Desjarlait with 31.89% of the vote.

For the Little Rock Representative, Michelle Barrett-Cobenais wins the vote with 63.01%.

For Ponemah District Representative, Glenda J. Martin received 100% of the vote and had no opponent.

In addition, members of the Red Lake Nation voted 80% of the legalization of medical cannabis in flower form. The nation is the only tribe to have this program.

