Red Lake Nation Votes To Pass Medical Marijuana
Members of the Red Lake Nation approved legalization of medical cannabis within the nation’s boundaries yesterday which was approved 80% to 20%. Candidates in the Red Lake, Little Rock and Ponemah districts also won re-election with more than 50% of the vote. However, candidates from the Redby district will go to a run-off election in late July.
A run-off election is held when none of the seven candidates reach the 50% threshold and are between the candidates who have the top two votes.
For the Redby District, none of the seven candidates reached the 50% threshold therefore a run-off election will be between incumbant Allen D. Pemberton with 41.22% of the vote and Herman D. Donnell with 19.32%.
The Red Lake District Representative, is incumbent Robert “Bob” Smith who received 55.21% but coming in second was David F. Desjarlait with 31.89% of the vote.
For the Little Rock Representative, Michelle Barrett-Cobenais wins the vote with 63.01%.
For Ponemah District Representative, Glenda J. Martin received 100% of the vote and had no opponent.
In addition, members of the Red Lake Nation voted 80% of the legalization of medical cannabis in flower form. The nation is the only tribe to have this program.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.