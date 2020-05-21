Lakeland PBS

Red Lake Nation Votes To Pass Medical Marijuana

Destiny Wiggins — May. 21 2020

Members of the Red Lake Nation approved legalization of medical cannabis within the nation’s boundaries yesterday which was approved 80% to 20%. Candidates in the Red Lake, Little Rock and Ponemah districts also won re-election with more than 50% of the vote. However, candidates from the Redby district will go to a run-off election in late July.

A run-off election is held when none of the seven candidates reach the 50% threshold and are between the candidates who have the top two votes.

For the Redby District, none of the seven candidates reached the 50% threshold therefore a run-off election will be between incumbant Allen D. Pemberton with 41.22% of the vote and Herman D. Donnell with 19.32%.

The Red Lake District Representative, is incumbent Robert “Bob” Smith who received 55.21% but coming in second was David F. Desjarlait with 31.89% of the vote.

For the Little Rock Representative, Michelle Barrett-Cobenais wins the vote with 63.01%.

For Ponemah District Representative, Glenda J. Martin received 100% of the vote and had no opponent.

In addition, members of the Red Lake Nation voted 80% of the legalization of medical cannabis in flower form. The nation is the only tribe to have this program.

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Red Lake Voting on Medical Marijuana in Wednesday’s Election

Red Lake Nation Voting on Medical Marijuana This Wednesday

District II Beltrami County Commissioner Reed Olson Seeking Reelection

Beltrami County Officials Discuss How to Keep Voters Safe

Latest Stories

32 New Deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota

Posted on May. 21 2020

United Way of Bemidji's COVID-19 Emergency Funding Helping Those In Need

Posted on May. 21 2020

Churches Respond to Gov. Walz Not Relaxing Guidelines

Posted on May. 21 2020

Walz Announces More Businesses May Reopen on June 1st

Posted on May. 21 2020

Chase Smith Commits to Wrestle at North Dakota State University

Posted on May. 21 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.