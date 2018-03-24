Red Lake Nation Starts Phase One Of Solar Energy Project

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.
Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Such an incredible human being!! She is changing lives and has only just begun.... Read More
She's my granddaughter too and a wonderful one at that. I am so proud of her for... Read More
That is my granddaughter she touches the heart. Thank you for sharing her story... Read More
Thank you Lisa! It was my pleasure to cover the exhibit.... Read More