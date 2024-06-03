Red Lake Nation Runoff Election Scheduled for July 10

The Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians has announced the date for an runoff election.

On Wednesday, July 10, voters will be choosing between two candidates in two different Tribal Council elections. Incumbent Redby District Representative Allen D. Pemberton will face Herman Donnell in one election, while incumbent Little Rock District Representative Michelle Barrett-Cobenais faces Thomas Barrett in the other election.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on July 10. Band members can also vote by absentee ballot.