Red Lake Nation Receives $3 Million Grant

Destiny Wiggins — Sep. 23 2020

The U.S. Department of Commence Economic Development Administration has awarded $3 million to the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians that will go towards the tribe’s Adaawe-Wigamig Business Center.

“The Economic Development Administration is pleased to support the Red Lake Reservation’s efforts to help its business community thrive,” said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. “This project will spur economic growth on the reservation and throughout Northwest Minnesota, and its location in an Opportunity Zone provides additional incentive for business investment.”

This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Headwaters Regional Development Commission, which EDA funds to create economic development in communities.

