Jul 11, 2024 | By: Lakeland News
Red Lake Nation Posts Official Results from 2024 Runoff Election
The Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians has posted official results from the band’s runoff election that happened on Wednesday.
Incumbent Allen D. Pemberton wins the Redby Representative position with a little more than 60% of the vote, defeating opponent Herman D. Donnell. Pemberton received 395 votes to Donnell’s 261.
But Little Rock voters have chosen a new representative for their district, as Thomas Barrett defeats incumbent Michelle Barrett-Cobenais by 12 votes in a close race. Barrett received 51.14% of the vote (269 total) to Barrett-Cobenais’s 48.86% (257 total).