Red Lake Nation: People coming for work should be vaccinated

Emma HudziakSep. 23 2021

The Red Lake Nation in northern Minnesota is requiring all people who come to the reservation for work or for any other business purposes to be vaccinated for COVID-19, and or show weekly test results.

The Red Lake Tribal Council, said the mandate does not apply to pregnant women, people with documented medical conditions, children under 12 or those with certain religious beliefs and practices. According to a resolution that passed on a 9-0 vote.

Exceptions will not be approved for philosophical, political of scientific views, the tribe said. Those not following the vaccination mandate are required to be tested on a weekly basis and provide documentation showing the results.

The tribe has recorded 693 cases of the coronavirus and 12 deaths since the start of the pandemic and currently have 56 active cases, the Red Lake Nation News, reported Wednesday. The Red Lake Hospital is providing on-demand vaccinations with a $130 incentive for each shot, the newspaper said.

Other tribes around the country have also instituted mandates, according to Indian Country Today.

