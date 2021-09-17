Lakeland PBS

Red Lake Nation Implementing New Vaccine and Testing Mandate

Lakeland News — Sep. 16 2021

The Red Lake Nation is now implementing a new vaccine and testing mandate.

On Tuesday, the Tribal Council passed a resolution that affects all persons who enter the Red Lake Reservation for employment and business purposes. Those who do not get vaccinated will be subject to weekly COVID-19 tests and are required to provide documentation showing the test results.

The mandate includes exemptions for pregnant women, those with documented medical conditions for which vaccination is not recommended, children under 12, and those with a religious belief or practice which does not permit vaccination. Exemptions are not allowed for philosophical, political, or scientific views about the vaccine.

