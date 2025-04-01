Red Lake Nation Hosts ‘Warrior Challenge,’ an All-Native Basketball Tournament

What signals the start of spring? Is it the snow melting away? The sight of flowers starting to bloom? The sound of bees buzzing all around?

If you ask some folks in Red Lake, nothing sounds like spring more than a buzzer-beater at the Warrior Challenge, an All-Native basketball tournament hosted at Red Lake High School.

“All across Indian Country, there’s tournaments going on, and we like to host a big event. There’s kind of a 12-week circuit going on right now, and I think this might be weekend three of tournaments all across the country,” said Chris Jourdain, the coordinator for Warrior Challenge.

Held last weekend, the Warrior Challenge features teams of tribal members from not just across the Midwest, but the entire country.

“Oklahoma, Washington, Kansas—it’s really cool to see where everybody comes from,” added Jourdain.

“We usually do the different tourney trail in the springtime, and then Red lake’s always one that we hit in March before going into a couple of April tournaments,” says Wisco Ones team captain Lindsey Blackowl. “It’s just really fun, it’s a lot of different talent. You get girls from all over. You see girls from the Dakotas, Minnesota, Wisconsin. It’s a really good middle ground.”

“Some people really look forward to coming to Red Lake to play ball,” says Jourdain, “You know, they know about our history and kind of the culture of basketball up here.”

People originally from Red Lake, including some local basketball legends, even come back home for this tournament.

“It’s heartwarming seeing all the Native people come together, you know, play the sport that everyone loves,” said Alexis Desjarlait, Lady Warriors team captain, who played for the Concordia-Chicago Cougars. “It’s like medicine to every Native community, so it’s really cool.”

“It’s pretty fun, you know, it’s good for the community,” said Red Lake Nation team captain Rob McClain, who went Division I when he played at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. “I grew up playing here all my life. I’ve been on the tourney trail for quite a few years now, so seeing guys that I’ve been playing with or against for the last four years, five years, it’s pretty cool to see them come to my reservation and, you know, play basketball in front of my community.”

Cash prizes are awarded to the top-placing teams, but the players use this tournament to meet other tribal members, as well as to catch up with some old friends.

“We’re using this tournament to get ready for Battle of the Nations next weekend in Spokane,” added McClain. “Some guys are older than me, but more than half the guys I either played with or I coached, so it’s a good feeling.”

“Everyone’s friends after the game for sure, but in between those lines, we’re competitors,” said Desjarlait with a laugh. “It’s still fun, we’re all friends at the end.”

The Fast Break Warriors and the Lady Warriors won their respective tournaments, each taking home a $4,000 cash prize. The second and third place teams also left the tournament with some rewards.