Red Lake Nation Embassy in Minneapolis to Hold Community Meeting

A Red Lake Nation Embassy community meeting is set for a week from this Friday in Minneapolis.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the Red Lake Tribal Council will be presenting the meeting. Topics of discussion include “‘land back’ and what’s next…” and the upcoming state election.

This meeting is for Red Lake members only. Media is not allowed, and there will be no live streaming.

It will take place on Friday, June 7 from 4-6 p.m. at 2111 Cedar Avenue South in Minneapolis. For more information, you can call 612-874-9588.