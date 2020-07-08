Lakeland PBS

Red Lake Nation Easing Some Restrictions Enacted Under Medical Martial Law

Lakeland News — Jul. 8 2020

The Red Lake Tribal Council is easing some restrictions on the medical martial law enacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Red Lake Tribal Chairman Darrell Seki, Sr. recently announced the changes approved in the amended order.

The Red Lake Nation has been under a state of emergency since March 13th and under medical martial law since April 1st. The original medical martial law order canceled all non-essential gatherings, and travel to and from the reservation was strictly monitored to only allow essential travel. Now, borders will continue to be monitored, with border security agents checking all vehicles leaving and entering the reservation. Band members who do not live within the reservation may cross for limited purposes.

Non-tribal members who do not reside on the reservation will only be allowed through to conduct essential business, pay respects at cemeteries, and assist the vulnerable or elders. Non-members will not be permitted to cross to fish.

Seki said the curfew and shelter-in-place orders were limited as well. The amended order allows for some gatherings, such as funerals, meetings, wakes, memorials, family gatherings, and program activities. The full details of the changes made are available on the Red Lake Tribal Council Facebook page. The amended order will remain in effect and will be reviewed for modification or renewal every 15 days.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Sanford Health Predicts Spike of COVID-19 Cases in the Fall

Beltrami County Reports “Pop” in Cases of COVID-19

Leech Lake Tribal College Going Mainly Online For 2020 Fall Semester

Walz to Give Guidance to Schools on Fall Semester By the End of July

Latest Stories

Sanford Health Predicts Spike of COVID-19 Cases in the Fall

Posted on Jul. 8 2020

Beltrami County Reports "Pop" in Cases of COVID-19

Posted on Jul. 8 2020

Leech Lake Tribal College Going Mainly Online For 2020 Fall Semester

Posted on Jul. 8 2020

Walz to Give Guidance to Schools on Fall Semester By the End of July

Posted on Jul. 8 2020

Terres Returning To BSU Women's Hockey Program As An Assistant Coach

Posted on Jul. 8 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.