Red Lake Nation Easing Some Restrictions Enacted Under Medical Martial Law

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Red Lake Tribal Council is easing some restrictions on the medical martial law enacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Red Lake Tribal Chairman Darrell Seki, Sr. recently announced the changes approved in the amended order.

The Red Lake Nation has been under a state of emergency since March 13th and under medical martial law since April 1st. The original medical martial law order canceled all non-essential gatherings, and travel to and from the reservation was strictly monitored to only allow essential travel. Now, borders will continue to be monitored, with border security agents checking all vehicles leaving and entering the reservation. Band members who do not live within the reservation may cross for limited purposes.

Non-tribal members who do not reside on the reservation will only be allowed through to conduct essential business, pay respects at cemeteries, and assist the vulnerable or elders. Non-members will not be permitted to cross to fish.

Seki said the curfew and shelter-in-place orders were limited as well. The amended order allows for some gatherings, such as funerals, meetings, wakes, memorials, family gatherings, and program activities. The full details of the changes made are available on the Red Lake Tribal Council Facebook page. The amended order will remain in effect and will be reviewed for modification or renewal every 15 days.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today