Red Lake Nation Donates $5,000 To Bemidji State University

With a recent donation of $5,000 from Red Lake Nation, Bemidji State University’s Alumni and Foundation purchased 54 stethoscopes for students enrolled in the university’s four-year nursing program.

The donation from Red Lake’s Tribal Health Services allowed the department of nursing to purchase 3M Littmann Classic III Stethoscopes. Nursing students are required to purchase a stethoscope before sophomore year and with this donation, students would not have to worry about that financial burden.

“Our nursing students have been impacted by the pandemic in numerous ways,” said Josh Christianson, Executive Director of University Advancement. “Many of the students are currently working within the healthcare setting and providing care to patients with COVID-19 while also being a student. It’s been an incredibly stressful time for many of these students.”

The stethoscopes were purchased through All Heart and the vendor was inspired to contribute to the cause and waived their custom engraving fee allowing all students to have their names engraved on the tools free of charge.

