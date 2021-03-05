Lakeland PBS

Red Lake Nation Donates $5,000 To Bemidji State University

Destiny Wiggins — Mar. 5 2021

With a recent donation of $5,000 from Red Lake Nation, Bemidji State University’s Alumni and Foundation purchased 54 stethoscopes for students enrolled in the university’s four-year nursing program.

The donation from Red Lake’s Tribal Health Services allowed the department of nursing to purchase 3M Littmann Classic III Stethoscopes. Nursing students are required to purchase a stethoscope before sophomore year and with this donation, students would not have to worry about that financial burden.

“Our nursing students have been impacted by the pandemic in numerous ways,” said Josh Christianson, Executive Director of University Advancement. “Many of the students are currently working within the healthcare setting and providing care to patients with COVID-19 while also being a student. It’s been an incredibly stressful time for many of these students.”

The stethoscopes were purchased through All Heart and the vendor was inspired to contribute to the cause and waived their custom engraving fee allowing all students to have their names engraved on the tools free of charge.

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

BSU, NTC Students and Faculty Offered Free COVID-19 Testing

Bemidji Airport Receives Over $1 Million Through Federal Grant

Neilson Foundation Offering Internship Funding in Bemidji

BSU Office of Admissions Hosting Virtual “BSU Experience”

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.