Red Lake Nation College Celebrating Winter Solstice with “Light the Night”

Lakeland News — Dec. 21 2021

Red Lake Nation College will be celebrating the winter solstice with an event called “Light the Night”, where families can enjoy a safe and fun event for both the community of Red Lake and its college students.

On Wednesday, December 22, Red Lake Nation College will be kicking off the event starting at 1:00 PM, where families can enjoy free carriage rides, hot chocolate, and beautiful lights. Lights on both buildings will be completely lit up, and those lights will be installed permanently for future enjoyment. Families can also expect a visit from the mayor of Whoville.

The college is planning on turning the event into an annual tradition.

