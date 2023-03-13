Lakeland PBS

Red Lake Nation College Awarded $1.9 Million for Expanded High-Speed Internet Access

Mary BalstadMar. 13 2023

The Red Lake Nation College was recently awarded a $1.9 million federal grant through the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet for All initiative. The grant would allow for more expansive broadband services while also leveling the educational playing field.

Through the use of federal and tribal funding, schools like the RLNC are able to barely stay afloat in the competitive world of higher education. Due to serving a high poverty area, tuition rates, and therefore funding in the college, are lowered in order to accommodate for this fact. After receiving the federal grant, the RLNC can now level the playing field.

The grant will be used to purchase on-campus computers and Chromebooks with imbedded hotspots, allowing students to access classes remotely. The funding will also be used for drones for commercial use and training for security services.

While access to high-speed internet can benefit the community, other funding options, like Minnesota Rep. Keeler’s bill to provide state funds to tribal colleges, can help these institutions stay in operation.

The RLNC received the funds on March 1st and will use them over the next two years.There is also a bill in the Minnesota legislature that would provide $3 million to complete a site for the RLNC in Minneapolis.

By — Mary Balstad

