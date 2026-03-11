Mar 11, 2026 | By: Lakeland News
Red Lake Nation Certifies Candidates for May 20 General Election
The Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians has certified candidates for an upcoming general election in May. There are four candidates certified for the Tribal Chairman’s race, including two who have previously served in that role.
Incumbent Darrell Seki Sr., who was first elected in 2014, is seeking re-election and a fourth term as Chairman. Also certified is Floyd “Buck” Jourdain, who served as Chairman from 2004 to 2014. Seki topped Jourdain by about 100 votes in the last election back in 2022.
Two other candidates in the Tribal Chairman race are George Chi-Noodin Spears Jr. and Tim Sumner, who is currently serving as the Beltrami County Commissioner for District 4. Sumner lost a close race for Tribal Secretary to incumbent Sam Strong in 2022.
The top two vote-getters in a May 20 general election will move on to the run-off election unless a candidate receives 50% of the vote or greater.
The Red Lake Tribal Council also certified numerous candidates for elections for Red Lake, Redby, Little Rock, and Ponemah District Representatives. Two candidates were certified for Tribal Secretary, Martina Marie Beaulieu and Robert L. May, and in the Tribal Treasurer race, only incumbent Vernelle Lussier was certified.
Full list of certified candidates for May 20 general election:
Tribal Chairman
- Darrell G. Seki Sr. (incumbent)
- Floyd “Buck” Jourdain
- George Chi-Noodin Spears Jr.
- Tim Sumner
Tribal Secretary
- Martina Marie Beaulieu
- Robert L. May
Tribal Treasurer
- Vernelle Lussier (incumbent)
Red Lake District
- Charles G. Martin Jr.
- Cherilyn R. Spears
- Clem H. May Sr.
- David F. Desjarlait
- Frank L. Defoe
- Julie Ann Stately
- Marcus Tyler
- Nicole Desjarlait
- Terry Jourdain
Redby District
- Harold E. Graves Jr. (incumbent)
- Crystal Beaulieu-Donnell
- John W. Dudley
- Joseph D. Strong
- Kevin Jones Jr.
Little Rock District
- Angela Strong-Chaboyea
- Christopher Jourdain Sr.
- Jason Defoe Sr.
- Lisa R. Beaulieu
- Michelle Barrett-Cobenais
- Michelle Reynolds
Ponemah District
- Eugene R. StandingCloud (incumbent)
- Allyssa M. Dow
- Chele D. Kalstabakken
- Delwyn Holthusen Sr.