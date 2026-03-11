Red Lake Nation Certifies Candidates for May 20 General Election

The Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians has certified candidates for an upcoming general election in May. There are four candidates certified for the Tribal Chairman’s race, including two who have previously served in that role.

Incumbent Darrell Seki Sr., who was first elected in 2014, is seeking re-election and a fourth term as Chairman. Also certified is Floyd “Buck” Jourdain, who served as Chairman from 2004 to 2014. Seki topped Jourdain by about 100 votes in the last election back in 2022.

Two other candidates in the Tribal Chairman race are George Chi-Noodin Spears Jr. and Tim Sumner, who is currently serving as the Beltrami County Commissioner for District 4. Sumner lost a close race for Tribal Secretary to incumbent Sam Strong in 2022.

The top two vote-getters in a May 20 general election will move on to the run-off election unless a candidate receives 50% of the vote or greater.

The Red Lake Tribal Council also certified numerous candidates for elections for Red Lake, Redby, Little Rock, and Ponemah District Representatives. Two candidates were certified for Tribal Secretary, Martina Marie Beaulieu and Robert L. May, and in the Tribal Treasurer race, only incumbent Vernelle Lussier was certified.

Full list of certified candidates for May 20 general election:

Tribal Chairman

Darrell G. Seki Sr. (incumbent)

Floyd “Buck” Jourdain

George Chi-Noodin Spears Jr.

Tim Sumner

Tribal Secretary

Martina Marie Beaulieu

Robert L. May

Tribal Treasurer

Vernelle Lussier (incumbent)

Red Lake District

Charles G. Martin Jr.

Cherilyn R. Spears

Clem H. May Sr.

David F. Desjarlait

Frank L. Defoe

Julie Ann Stately

Marcus Tyler

Nicole Desjarlait

Terry Jourdain

Redby District

Harold E. Graves Jr. (incumbent)

Crystal Beaulieu-Donnell

John W. Dudley

Joseph D. Strong

Kevin Jones Jr.

Little Rock District

Angela Strong-Chaboyea

Christopher Jourdain Sr.

Jason Defoe Sr.

Lisa R. Beaulieu

Michelle Barrett-Cobenais

Michelle Reynolds

Ponemah District