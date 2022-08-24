Lakeland PBS

Red Lake Nation Celebrates New Wellness and Event Venue in Redby

Mary BalstadAug. 23 2022

After almost a year’s delay, and after construction was finished earlier this year, Red Lake leaders gathered in Redby to officially open their new wellness and event center. Equipped from floor to ceiling for different events, the new Giminjimendaamin Ezhichigeyang center was welcomed by all at Monday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The venue is fitted to be a multi-purpose facility. It’s able to be used for a variety of community needs like wedding banquets and gatherings, and it has three 4K screens and speakers in the ceiling. It can also accommodate over 500 people in its 17,000 square-foot space.

The building, made with funds from the CARES Act, started as a response to the high number from COVID-19 cases. Although it can be outfitted as a field hospital for pandemic responses needs, Red Lake leaders are also looking to use the building as a community gathering space.

By — Mary Balstad

