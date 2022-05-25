Lakeland PBS

Red Lake Nation, Beltrami Co. Honored for Work on Red Lake Initiative

Lakeland News — May. 24 2022

Beltrami County and the Red Lake Nation have been honored by the National Association of Counties for working together for the Red Lake Initiative, a multi-jurisdictional solution to addressing tribal child welfare and social service needs.

For decades, public officials from state, tribal, federal, and local governments disagreed about who was responsible for the welfare services in the Red Lake Nation, which is a sovereign tribal government. In 2015, several leaders from all those governments looked towards a new way of thinking that tailored and improved services to the Red Lake Nation.

Innovations focused on:

  • Establishing a comprehensive understanding of what tribal needs were
  • Evaluating how cultural services could be expanded
  • Addressing how to honor and respect tribal sovereignty
  • Elevating access to services to tribal members

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

1st Annual Horse Nation Days Held Near Ponsford

Suspect Arrested in Connection to Grygla Burglary, Charges Pending

Red Lake Nation Releases Unofficial Results for 2022 General Election

Red Lake Breaks Ground on Intergenerational Service Building

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.