Red Lake Nation Approved to Develop Water Quality Standards for Reservation

Lakeland News — Dec. 2 2021

The Red Lake Nation is now approved to develop water quality standards for surface waters on the Red Lake Reservation.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency made that announcement today and said that after a thorough review of the Red Lake Nation’s application and public comments, it determined that the band meets the Clean Water Act requirements to develop water quality standards “in a similar manner as a state” and to make water quality certifications for its reservation.

An authorized tribe or state must propose any new or revised water quality standard under a separate action which is subject to public notice, public comment, and EPA approval.

Red Lake Nation Chairman Darrell Seki said in a statement that recognition of the Band’s application is an important step towards protecting the water and further exercising tribal sovereignty.

